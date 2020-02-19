WGN Radio Hosts Ji Suk Yi and Roe Conn join John Williams in a round table on Former Governor Blagojevich’s press conference of freedom

Posted 1:49 PM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 01:46PM, February 19, 2020

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich shakes hands with supporters after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WGN Radio Hosts Ji Suk Yi and Roe Conn join John Williams to discuss  Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s press conference following the commutation of his prison sentence. One highlight is the surprising demeanor he displayed on his front stoop Wednesday, considering the actions that landed him with 14 years in prison.

