WGN Radio Hosts Ji Suk Yi and Roe Conn join John Williams in a round table on Former Governor Blagojevich’s press conference of freedom

WGN Radio Hosts Ji Suk Yi and Roe Conn join John Williams to discuss Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s press conference following the commutation of his prison sentence. One highlight is the surprising demeanor he displayed on his front stoop Wednesday, considering the actions that landed him with 14 years in prison.