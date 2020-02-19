Video: Eye on Travel host Peter Greenberg in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 11:39 AM, February 19, 2020, by and , Updated at 11:32AM, February 19, 2020

Peter Greenberg, host of Eye on Travel, stops by the PPG Paints Green Room to talk about his first trip, one place he’s never been but plans to visit, and what he thinks of space tourism.

Data pix.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.