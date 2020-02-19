Peter Greenberg, host of Eye on Travel, stops by the PPG Paints Green Room to talk about his first trip, one place he’s never been but plans to visit, and what he thinks of space tourism.
Video: Eye on Travel host Peter Greenberg in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Richard Marx in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Lecy Goranson in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Marin Alsop, newly-named chief conductor and curator of the Ravinia Festival, in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Jeff Garlin in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Chicago Tribune’s Mary Schmich in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: The Second City’s Kelly Leonard in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Chris Agos in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Harlem Globetrotters’ Big Easy Lofton in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kelsie Huff in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Film & TV Director Tom Harper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Eddie Olczyk in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
“Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg: “‘We’re not happy until you’re not happy'” is the motto of airlines