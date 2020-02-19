The Top Five@5 (02/19/2020): Rod Blagojevich calls himself a “freed political prisoner”, Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck addresses rising CTA violence, Justin Bieber says he can win a fight with Tom Cruise, and more…

Posted 7:39 PM, February 19, 2020, by

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's daughters Annie, center, and Amy smile during a news conference outside their home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 19th, 2020:

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich held a press conference from his home in Ravenswood, and thanked President Trump for commuting his 14 year sentence. Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck tells WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott, his plans to combat rising violence on the CTA, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.