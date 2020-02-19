Nick Digilio 2.18.20 | Comedian Daniel Van Kirk, Ridiculous Punishments, Celebrity Spoiling and More
Hour 1:
+ Daniel Van Kirk, comedian and co-host of the Dumb People Town and Pen Pals podcasts
+ Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago
Hour 2:
+ Idiotic things we’ve been punished for
+ Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago continued…
Hour 3:
+ Idiotic things we’ve been punished for continued…
+ Proof that celebrities are spoiled
Hour 4:
+ Proof that celebrities are spoiled continued…
+ Classic Standup: Jerry Seinfeld
+ Sleep habits and myths
Hour 5:
+ Sleep habits and myths continued…