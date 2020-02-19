Nick Digilio 2.18.20 | Comedian Daniel Van Kirk, Ridiculous Punishments, Celebrity Spoiling and More

Posted 5:09 AM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 05:10AM, February 19, 2020

Nick Digilio (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Hour 1:

+ Daniel Van Kirk, comedian and co-host of the Dumb People Town and Pen Pals podcasts

+ Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago

Hour 2:

+ Idiotic things we’ve been punished for

+ Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago continued…

Hour 3:

+ Idiotic things we’ve been punished for continued…

+ Proof that celebrities are spoiled

Hour 4:

+ Proof that celebrities are spoiled continued…

+ Classic Standup: Jerry Seinfeld

+ Sleep habits and myths

Hour 5:

+ Sleep habits and myths continued…

