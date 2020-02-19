Highlights: Rangers 6 – Blackhawks 3 – 2/19/20

Posted 10:14 PM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 09:57PM, February 19, 2020

Former Chicago Blackhawks player and member of the 1980 Winter Olympics United States gold medal winning team Jack O'Callahan is honored before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers – February 19, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

