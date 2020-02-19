× Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén on ‘weak’ Chicago media, the possibility of managing again and the MLB cheating scandal

World Series Champion manager Ozzie Guillén and his son Ozzie Guillén Jr. join Justin to talk about a wide variety of topics including the opportunities for Latinos to hold top baseball positions, how La Vida Baseball celebrates Latino culture, the use of analytics in baseball, the challenge of managing players from different backgrounds, the chances that we see Ozzie managing in the big leagues again, the current state of Chicago sports media, why it is hard to be honest today, the MLB cheating scandal, their love for Chicago and the Chicago sports fan and their Being Guillén video podcast. The Being Guillén podcast will be doing a live taping at Simone’s tomorrow night. You can find that information here.

