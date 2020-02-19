Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on repeat gun offenders: “Home ankle monitors were just for overcrowding and low-level offenders. It wasn’t meant for gun offenders.”

Posted 7:25 PM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 07:24PM, February 19, 2020
ct handguns-chicago-met 0107

A variety of smaller, conceal and carry style weapons at Gat Guns in East Dundee, Ill. (Anthony Souffle / Chicago Tribune)

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss why the home ankle monitoring program, which is used to prevent prison overcrowding is inadvertently contributing to the increased gun violence in the city.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.