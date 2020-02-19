× Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on repeat gun offenders: “Home ankle monitors were just for overcrowding and low-level offenders. It wasn’t meant for gun offenders.”

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss why the home ankle monitoring program, which is used to prevent prison overcrowding is inadvertently contributing to the increased gun violence in the city.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733506/3733506_2020-02-20-012606.64kmono.mp3

