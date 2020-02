× Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair on the involvement of the Justice Department in Former Governor Blagojevich’s charges

Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins John Williams to explain the dominoes that led to the 14-year prison sentence of Former Governor Rod Blagojevich, and the involvement of the names like Robert Mueller, James Comey and Patrick Fitzgerald. That’s after President Trump’s comparison of himself to Blagojevich partly led to the commutation of his sentence.