Chef Michael Symon on Spring Break to Sobe, BBQ and the Beloved Browns

Iron Chef Michael Symon joins Dane Neal on the road, to talk food, friends and the Food Network pilgrimage that is SOBEWFF. Hear as Michael shares the latest in Cleveland and the excitement of heading to Miami soon. Listen as Chef Symon talks about his love for BBQ and its place as America’s food, worthy of respect for the commitment of Pitmasters doing it right. Hear as Michael fills us in on latest projects, books and great new TV coming soon!