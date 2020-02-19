× Chef Jet Tila…Thai Food Family Pioneer, Teacher, TV Personality and More!

LA’s Chef Jet Tila joins Dane Neal on the road as he gets ready for this year’s SOBE Wine and Food Festival. Hear as Jet shares LA roots and history of helping to bring the great Thai foods and flavors to America. Listen as Jet talks about the excitement of seeing friends and fans in the South Beach setting that is second to none. Jet fills us in on Compass group, restaurant ventures and ways he is bringing Thai and Asian flavors across the country. Stay tuned to Food Network for Chef Jet Tila on shows like Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions and his featured Ready Jet Cook!