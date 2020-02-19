× Blackhawks to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” Team

The Blackhawks will honor the 40th Anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” team that won the Olympic Gold Medal for Team USA in Ice Hockey at the 1980 Olympic Winter Games tonight with a ceremonial puck drop. Jack O’Callahan, a defenseman for Team USA in 1980, will drop the ceremonial puck prior to the game against the New York Rangers. Patrick Kane and New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin are also scheduled to participate in the puck drop. O’Callahan, who also played for the ‘Hawks during the 1986-87 season, joined the Bob Sirott show to talk about the incredible run he and his teammates went on 40 years ago.