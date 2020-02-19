× Anna Davlantes Show 2/19/20: Blagojevich’s Homecoming, Donna Moore, & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, February 19th:

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich held his first news conference since being released from federal prison by President Trump. He didn’t take any questions, but he did take quite some time talking to the press. (At 0:00) Anna, Steve Bertrand, and WGN’s very own Walter Jacobson gave their initial reactions to the press conference at the top of the show. (At 12:12) Then, National Political Correspondent of POLITICO Natasha Korecki shared her thoughts on the press conference and Blagojevich’s future in Illinois politics. (At 17:14) Former federal and county prosecutor Donna Moore is running for Cook County state’s attorney. She speaks with Anna about her campaign, where she stands on some of the issues like criminal justice and bail reform and explains why she should get your vote to replace Kim Foxx. (At 28:25) Blagojevich’s former defense attorney Sam Adam Jr. sits down exclusively with Anna to talk about his support for the former governor. How much sleep is best for your health? (At 39:38) Dr. Steven Salzman is the Medical Director of Green Care Medical explains why sleep is so important to our health and what getting a good night’s sleep does for the brain. (At 54:30) Blagojevich’s family lawyer Leonard Goodman dropped by to talk about why he is happy that President Trump commuted the former governor. (At 1:09:13) Andrea Darlas, Sr. Dir. of Constituent Engagement at the University of Illinois and WGN Radio Personality, reflects on her time covering former Gov. Rod Blagojevich and her upcoming fundraiser called Comedy for Cancer. (At 1:13:22) Last but not least, Roe Conn joins the show to weigh in on today’s news.