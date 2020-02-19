× Alderman Brendan Reilly on new rideshare safety ordinance: “The reason police asked me to pass this ordinance, is so they can proactively stop trolling vehicles to see if they’re actually rideshare drivers. If not…they can make an arrest under the ordinance.”

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the latest happenings in City Hall, including a proposal of an ordinance that would impose a minimum $10,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail for anyone posing as a rideshare drivers.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733501/3733501_2020-02-20-000401.64kmono.mp3

