22nd Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray with Roe Conn – March 19

On Thursday, March 19, raise a Budweiser and toast Harry Caray, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer!

Roe Conn will broadcast live from the 22nd Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray at Harry Caray’s Tavern, Navy Pier, 3pm to 7pm.

The official toast time is 6:30pm and the toast will be led by Ryan Dempster, with a rousing rendition of Harry’s favorite song, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Dempster will be joined by Dutchie Caray, Marv Levy, Ron Kittle, and others.

The 2020 toast, the Year of Big Glasses, celebrates Harry’s iconic glasses. Harry fans gathered for the Toast will be invited to wear giant Harry glasses, along with their favorite Cubs and White Sox attire to help kick off the baseball season which starts the following week.

Did you know that Harry Caray, the Pope and Al Capone all have something in common? They all got their eyeglasses from Rosin Eye Care! Dr. James Rosin will be at the Toast to share stories of working with these renowned clients.

In addition, mentalist and psychic Sidney Friedman will summon his vision of the upcoming baseball season, there will be free eye exams offered and an eyeglasses display featuring ones worn by Harry Caray, Elvis, Taron Egerton who played Elton John in the film “Rocketman” and others. Also on display will be Hollywood special effects artist Kevin Kirkpatrick’s lifelike sculpture of Harry Caray.

Fans who are not able to join for the ceremony can listen live on WGN Radio 720 AM in the Chicagoland area or tune in online from anywhere in the world to raise a glass to Harry at 6:30pm CST! Tweet or Instagram your toast using #ToastToHarry and @HarryCarays.

The Toast to Harry Caray is sponsored by Budweiser.