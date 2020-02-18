× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/18/20: Apple & Coronavirus, NextHaus Alliance, & Serena Williams Pairs Up With The Mom Project

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, February 18th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) WGN Radio Agriculture and Business Reporter Steve Alexander checks in at the beginning of the show to expand on the global markets slide as a result of Apple’s surprise investor update on Monday, that it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance provided last month in large part due to the coronavirus.

Segment 2: (At 4:35) From Chicago Inno, Jim Dallke, Senior Editor, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor, discuss a range of start-up, tech and innovation stories transforming our city. Today’s conversation included these stories: The city’s big startup accelerator, 1871, is acquiring the Illinois Technology Association; Serena Williams joined Chicago startup The Mom Project as an advisor; a new gender-neutral skincare startup in Chicago is all about inclusivity, and Chicago startup Tock is rolling out some new improvements to its restaurant renovation platform.

Segment 3: (At 14:30) NextHaus Alliance is a green-minded design-build company pooling talents from various fields to build sustainable homes for people who want to reduce their carbon footprint. Experts in the fields of architecture, construction, smart home technology, interior design, landscaping and lighting—all specialize in sustainability, energy-efficiency and resiliency features, technology and innovation. Architect Nathan Kipnis and landscape artist Bob Hursthouse joined us in the studio to share more about this new model for the design-build industry.

Segment 4: (At 20:42) WGN Radio Business Reporter Amy Guth checks in with Ji to discuss trending business stories. An experimental product team within Facebook recently released a Pinterest-style app called Hobbi. It’s currently only available for iOS devices and hopes to “capture and organize your creative process,” and “save photos of the projects you’re working on… whether it’s cooking, baking, DIY, arts & crafts, fitness or home decor.” Other trending subjects included news on Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Also, 5 tax breaks that you haven’t thought of that can make it easier to cope with wedding costs.