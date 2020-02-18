In this Feb. 4, 2020 photo, people wearing face masks walk past an Apple store in Beijing that was closed, along with all of Apple's other stores in China, due to health concerns amid a virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
WGN Radio Agri-Business Reporter Steve Alexander: Häagen-Dazs has had to close about half of its stores in China because of the Coronavirus
WGN Radio Agri-Business Reporter Steve Alexander joins John Williams to talk about the effects of the Coronavirus on business in China and goods.