× The Top Five@5 (02/18/2020): President Trump commutes former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence, former Giants’ pitcher Aubrey Huff gets kicked off a radio show, there’s a support group for husbands of Target shoppers, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 18th, 2020:

Former Illinois Governor, Rod Blagojevich will get to leave prison early after President Trump commuted his sentence today. Former San Francisco Giants’ pitcher Aubrey Huff was kicked off a radio program for insensitive comments towards women, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733222/3733222_2020-02-19-004522.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!