The Top Five@5 (02/18/2020): President Trump commutes former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence, former Giants’ pitcher Aubrey Huff gets kicked off a radio show, there’s a support group for husbands of Target shoppers, and more…

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up after speaking with the media as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 18th, 2020:

Former Illinois Governor, Rod Blagojevich will get to leave prison early after President Trump commuted his sentence today. Former San Francisco Giants’ pitcher Aubrey Huff was kicked off a radio program for insensitive comments towards women, and more!

