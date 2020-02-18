The John Williams NewsClick: Should Former Governor Blagojevich be free soon?
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair on the involvement of the Justice Department in Former Governor Blagojevich’s charges
Patrick Collins on President Trump’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich: “If this was on a humanitarian basis, people can accept that. But this is about evening the score.”
Former Chicago FBI special agent-in charge Robert Grant on Rod Blagojevich’s commutation: “I think it’s terribly unfair to the prosecutors to say the investigation was unduly harsh.”
Spokesperson Mark Vargas: on Rod Blagojevich’s “spirits are up”
WGN Radio Hosts Ji Suk Yi and Roe Conn join John Williams in a round table on Former Governor Blagojevich’s press conference of freedom
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow live from Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s stoop
Robert Blagojevich on Rod Blagojevich’s commutation: “I will not concede one way or another as to whether my brother is guilty or innocent…no one was hurt, no money was exchanged, it was politics.”
Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home: ‘I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump’
Anna Davlantes Show 2/19/20: Blagojevich’s Homecoming, Donna Moore, & More…