× The Cornerstore Podcast LIVE at FieldHouse Jones for Allstar Weekend

In a special live edition at FieldHouse Jones, the Cornerstore spoke with Ahmed Taofik, founder of EBD basketball camp in Benin, Africa; Shala, sustainable artist creating solar power murals, structures and more; & Daniel Poneman, former scout now agent and responsible for hundreds of students receiving college scholarships. They all spoke about the growth of international talent in basketball and the future of culture being defined by the intersection of art & sport.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud!