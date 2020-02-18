× The Chicago Way w/John Kass: RCP’s Tom Bevan diagnosis the Democratic field as primary season rolls

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(02/18/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Co-Founder & President of RealClearPolitics, Tom Bevan to diagnose the problems facing the Democratic party as they head into primaries in Nevada, South Carolina, and eventually ‘Super Tuesday.’ Will Joe Biden pack up and go home? Did Amy Klobuchar steal Elizabeth Warren’s support? And how does Mayor Pete court minority voters outside the Midwest? Tom can’t see the future but he’s got good ideas on how it might pan out. Plus, Elmwood Park Village President Angelo “Skip” Saviano entices with some of the offerings featured at the 3rd annual Elmwood Park Restaurant Week, running February 21st through March 1st.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733070/3733070_2020-02-18-173410.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @TomBevanRCP Follow @ElmwoodPk Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here