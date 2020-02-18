Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: I never really know if you’re playing dumb or asking serious questions

Posted 1:41 PM, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 01:40PM, February 18, 2020

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cubs and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John Williams to talk about the “Prop” just released for the coming baseball season, shares an anecdote about his brother’s plays with the White Sox organization and how they compare to those of Kerry Wood.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.