× Slow and steady wins the race: The story behind ActiveCampaign’s success

Some businesses immediately chase investors, looking to monetize as quickly as possible. Others, however, bootstrap for as long as possible, investing all their energy into building the best product. Jason VandeBoom, CEO and Founder of ActiveCampaign, spent 17 years building his product. He and his team created the category of customer experience automation and continue to be industry leaders in the space. After bootstrapping and focusing on building a powerful platform, ActiveCampaign finally decided it was ready to take on investors. They’ve just closed Series B funding of $100 million, investing most of it back into their product. Jason joined the podcast to share his tips for building a scalable business, how to stay focused on growth and ignore the competition and how to stay patient in a turbulent industry.