Robert Blagojevich on Rod Blagojevich’s commutation: “I will not concede one way or another as to whether my brother is guilty or innocent…no one was hurt, no money was exchanged, it was politics.”

Posted 3:33 PM, February 18, 2020, by

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 7: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich pauses while speaking to the media at the Dirksen Federal Building December 7, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was found guilty of 17 public corruption charges. (Photo by Frank Polich/Getty Images)

President Trump has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He was convicted of trying to sell President Obama’s vacated Senate seat for personal gain. His brother, Robert Blagojevic now joins The Roe Conn Show to react to the President’s decision.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.