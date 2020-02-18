× Robert Blagojevich on Rod Blagojevich’s commutation: “I will not concede one way or another as to whether my brother is guilty or innocent…no one was hurt, no money was exchanged, it was politics.”

President Trump has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He was convicted of trying to sell President Obama’s vacated Senate seat for personal gain. His brother, Robert Blagojevic now joins The Roe Conn Show to react to the President’s decision.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733155/3733155_2020-02-18-215255.64kmono.mp3

