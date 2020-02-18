FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex- Gov. Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart. The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after he tweeted that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Blagojevich, a Democrat, began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Patrick Collins on President Trump’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich: “If this was on a humanitarian basis, people can accept that. But this is about evening the score.”
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex- Gov. Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart. The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after he tweeted that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Blagojevich, a Democrat, began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Patrick Collins, the former lead prosecutor that send former Illinois Governor George Ryan to prison in 2007 joins The Roe Conn Show to react to President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.