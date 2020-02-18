× Patrick Collins on President Trump’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich: “If this was on a humanitarian basis, people can accept that. But this is about evening the score.”

Patrick Collins, the former lead prosecutor that send former Illinois Governor George Ryan to prison in 2007 joins The Roe Conn Show to react to President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733203/3733203_2020-02-19-002603.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!