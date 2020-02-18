NBA All-Star Weekend $400,000 donation to Chicago Scholars “a win for the city”

Posted 1:48 PM, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 01:45PM, February 18, 2020

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Scholars Vice President of Partnerships Jeffrey Beckham, Jr. joins John Williams to talk about the organization that works with Chicago students and how the whole city will benefit. Chicago Scholars was the charity of choice for a donation as the result of a NBA All-Star Game win.

