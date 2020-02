× Hoge and Jahns: NFL Combine Preview And Listener Q&A

With the NFL Combine just a week away, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns examine some of the changes to the schedule, including moving the workouts to primetime. The adjustments could impact the business dealings that are often done at night. The guys also take questions from listeners about what they hope to hear from Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy when they speak in Indianapolis.

