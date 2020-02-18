CHICAGO - JULY 26: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich signs a copy of his book "The Governor" as he leaves court July 26, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Lawyers gave their closing arguments today and the case is expected to go to the jury tomorrow. Blagojevich has been charged with corruption including accusations of trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama after the November 2008 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Former Chicago FBI special agent-in charge Robert Grant on Rod Blagojevich’s commutation: “I think it’s terribly unfair to the prosecutors to say the investigation was unduly harsh.”
Robert Grant, the former special agent-in-charge of the Chicago office of the FBI joins The Roe Conn Show to react to the news of President Trump commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.