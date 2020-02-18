× Former Chicago FBI special agent-in charge Robert Grant on Rod Blagojevich’s commutation: “I think it’s terribly unfair to the prosecutors to say the investigation was unduly harsh.”

Robert Grant, the former special agent-in-charge of the Chicago office of the FBI joins The Roe Conn Show to react to the news of President Trump commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733216/3733216_2020-02-19-003516.64kmono.mp3

