Bob Sirott Full Show 02.18.20 | Can You Trust Everything You Read On The Internet?

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman covering the boy scouts bankruptcy filing. Then, the Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news of the day followed by Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago for some extremely local news. Later, Scott Kleinberg, Social Media and Engagement Manager at InvestmentNews joins the show to discuss some concerns about what you can and can’t trust on the internet. The show wraps up with Dean Richards and Blackhawks Color Analyst, Troy Murray.

Listen to the podcast here: