Anna Davlantes Show 2/18/20: President Trump Commutes Blagojevich's Sentence, Mike & Kim Adamle Open Up About Their Documentary "The Adamles: Mind Over Matter," & Tech Tuesday

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, February 18th:

Before the show, President Trump announced that he has pardoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, ahead of his expected release in 2024. (At 0:00) WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow and Anna discuss the breaking news at the top of the show. Legal expert Karen Conti also weighs in on the matter. (At 8:23) Then, Former Bears and Northwestern running back Mike Adamle and his beloved wife Kim speak to Anna about their new documentary on NBC Sports Chicago “The Adamles: Mind Over Matter,” which looks back at Mike and Kim’s life in the past year and their challenging journey dealing with the life-altering effects of CTE. NBC Sports Chicago will re-air the documentary throughout the month of February. Visit NBC Sports Chicago for the following dates/times. (At 31:29) Wanda James is the founder and CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary. She joins the program to talk about how she started her business and how she is changing the environment around the cannabis industry. It’s a Tech Tuesday. (At 39:57) Andrew Annacone, Managing Partner at TechNexus and Khai Waterman of Mercury STK & Hub International Mergers and Acquisitions to discuss the latest and breaking news in the tech world. (At 1:00:19) Anna sits down with author Mark Jacob about his new book Chicago Rules: Federal Cases That Defined the City and the Nation Female Bartenders.