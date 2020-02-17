× The Top Five@5 (02/17/2020): Jim Bakker claims he has the cure to the coronavirus, the Osundairo brothers are “praying for Jussie Smollett”, a horse is found dead in Englewood, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 17th, 2020:

Jim Bakker, the former TV evangelist is now hawking a product that claims to kill the coronavirus in 12 hours. Jussie Smollett’s alleged accomplices, the Osundairo brothers say they are hoping the Empire actor comes clean about his involvement in the the 2019 attack, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732938/3732938_2020-02-18-002138.64kmono.mp3

