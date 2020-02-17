× The push to change Illinois redistricting process: Wirepoints.org founder Mark Glennon explains why this is gaining support.

Wirepoints.org founder Mark Glennon joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss why Illinois lawmakers a pushing to change the state’s redistricting process before the lines are set for another ten years.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732936/3732936_2020-02-18-004336.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!