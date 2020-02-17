The push to change Illinois redistricting process: Wirepoints.org founder Mark Glennon explains why this is gaining support.
Wirepoints.org founder Mark Glennon joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss why Illinois lawmakers a pushing to change the state’s redistricting process before the lines are set for another ten years.
