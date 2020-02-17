Nick Digilio 2.16.20 | Reviews of “Birds of Prey” and “Sonic the Hedgehog”, Chicago Auto Show Recap, Forgotten 70s Shows, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
Hour 1:
+ Movie Reviews with Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy
Hour 2:
+ Chicago Auto Show Recap with Tom Appel
Hour 3:
+ Fun Facts about “Fantasy Island”
+ Forgotten 70s TV Shows
Hour 4:
+ Forgotten 70s TV Shows (cont.)
+ Classic stand up comedy from Gerry Shandling
Hour 5:
+ Looking back at King Tut Mania
+ Weird Facts about U.S. Presidents
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
+ Blackhawks Express