× Monday Morning Movie Reviews | “Birds of Prey”, “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “The Photograph” and more

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys break down Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Photograph, and more.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)