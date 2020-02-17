× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: If The Podcast is a Rockin’

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week (well, the last two months) including the Orangetheory Fitness Transformation Challenge, a visit to the Nike store on Michigan Avenue, the worst song of all time and a debate over the sexiness of TV’s Ray Romano.