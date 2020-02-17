Mendie Erickson talks about the evolution of her name from Barry Manilow’s “Mandy”

Posted 1:49 PM, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:46PM, February 17, 2020

Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Named after Barry Manilow’s “Mandy,” Mendie Erickson joins John Williams to respond to her dad’s conversation with Barry on our show last week. Apart from the song’s refrain, Mendie explains how her name came to be.

