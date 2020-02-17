× Indiana woman quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak talks about being evacuated back to the U.S.

Over three hundred Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have arrived in the US and have been placed under quarantine. They were cleared for travel, taken by bus to a waiting plane and brought back to the U.S. Jim & Linda Levell were among the more than 300 Americans quarantined on the cruise ship off the coast of Japan. Linda joins Roe Conn to talk about her experience on the Diamond Princess and how the evacuation to the U.S. took place.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3732945/3732945_2020-02-18-014145.64kmono.mp3

