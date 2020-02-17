× Illinois Rock & Roll Museum To Induct Seven Performers Into 1st Hall Of Fame Class

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum will hold its first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony next month. The President & Chairman of the Rock & Roll Museum, Ron Romero, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the inaugural class, which includes Chicago, Cheap Trick, Buddy Guy, and more! For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit their website: RoadToRock.Org.