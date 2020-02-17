LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Rick Nielsen of music group Cheap Trick performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Celebration at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum To Induct Seven Performers Into 1st Hall Of Fame Class
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum will hold its first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony next month. The President & Chairman of the Rock & Roll Museum, Ron Romero, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the inaugural class, which includes Chicago, Cheap Trick, Buddy Guy, and more! For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit their website: RoadToRock.Org.