Huggins & Scott Auction House on Bulls Scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg’s 6 championship rings

Posted 1:24 PM, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:00PM, February 17, 2020

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah looks to the scoreboard during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2009, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Huggins & Scott Auction House Owner Bill Huggins joins John Williams to talk about the standing of bids on the championship rings belonging to Bulls scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg. The auction is online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.