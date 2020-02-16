Vic & Sade, Suspense, and Abbot & Costello

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for February 15, 2020.  First up we have “Vic & Sade: Mr. Donahue Gets a Promotion”; (2-2-40).  Next up is a classic episode “Suspense: The Defense Rests”; (3-9-44). Our final episode of the night is from the famous “Abbott & Costello: Costello in a School Play” (11-16-44).

