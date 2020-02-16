× This Week in Theater with Deb Clapp, CEO of the League of Chicago Theatre

This week’s “This Week in Theater” features Deb Clapp, Executive Director at the League of Chicago Theatres. Clapp talks about “Chicago Theatre Week” and the shows that come along with it. You can celebrate Black History Month and more during Chicago Theatre week. Visit ChicagoPlays.com for a full list of the featured shows.

The League of Chicago Theatres’ mission was to enrich and sustain the economic and cultural life in Chicago by developing marketing, advocacy and information services to strengthen the operations of member theatres.

