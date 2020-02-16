× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/16/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson hosts the show with his annual Black History Month theme, highlighting historic black figures who have contributed and shaped our nation today.

Rick is joined by Chicago city treasurer, Melissa Conyears-Ervin, to discuss the upcoming February 29 event, ‘Dollars and Sen$e,’ a town hall on financial education taking place in Albany Park.

Todd Mayfield, the son of music icon Curtis Mayfield, comes in studio to discuss his father’s life and legacy. He also highlights the 2016 self-written novel ‘Traveling Soul: The Life of Curtis Mayfield’ honoring his father.

Rick is also joined by Martha Jo Black, the daughter of late MLB pitcher Joe Black, and the author of “Joe Black: More than a Dodger.” Call in guest for the conversation is Bria Anderson, wife of White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson, discussing the Anderson’s League of Leaders charity.