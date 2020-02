× Rick Pearson is joined by Todd Mayfield, to discuss the legacy of his father Curtis Mayfield

Todd Mayfield, author of ‘Traveling Soul: The Life of Curtis Mayfield’ comes in to discuss his father, Curtis Mayfield’s legacy as one of the most influential African-American musicians of the civil rights era and so on. Mayfield was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. Listen to their conversation below on the legacy that continues to thrive today.