FILE - In this April 12, 2006, file photo, flags wave near the Chicago Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago. A week after naming a new CEO, Tribune Publishing Co. announced a reorganization, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016, naming each of its newspapers' editors as dual editors-in-chief and publishers. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Greg Kot Retires from the Chicago Tribune
Longtime journalist and music critic Greg Kot says goodbye to the Chicago Tribune after 30 years. Hear Kot talk to Dean about his time at the Tribune.