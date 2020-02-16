Food Time: Heart Healthy Food Habits that You Can Start Today

Posted 2:30 PM, February 16, 2020, by

Dietitian Christine Palumbo(Ryan Pollock)

February is Heart Awareness Month. Christine M. Palumbo, RDN is an award winning Chicago-area registered dietitian, nutrition expert and this week’s Food Time segment guest. Palumbo joins the segment to talk about heart healthy habits that you can start today. Palumbo also talks about the plant-based burger craze and if veggies are healthier when eaten raw or blended. Learn more about Christine Palumbo on her website.

 

