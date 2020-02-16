× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 16th, 2020 | Will Ferrell and Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Chicago Theatre Week, Presidential Quiz, Food Time and more…

Longtime journalist and music critic Greg Kot says goodbye to the Chicago Tribune after 30 years. Hear Kot talk to Dean about his time at the Tribune.

This week’s “This Week in Theater” features Deb Clapp, Executive Director at the League of Chicago Theatres. Clapp talks about “Chicago Theatre Week” and the shows that come along with it. You can celebrate Black History Month, and more during Chicago Theatre week. Visit ChicagoPlays.com for a full list of the featured shows.

How well do you know your U.S. presidents? Test your presidential knowledge against the Sunday morning crew with the official Sunday Morning Presidential Quiz: Sunday Morning Presidential Quiz

Dean reviews the weekend box office and reveals the weekend’s biggest winners and losers. Plus, Dean plays his conversation with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell to preview their new film “Downhill.” The movie debuted today and tells the story of a woman who begins to have second doubts about her husband after he flees from an avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. Listen to Dean break the film down and it his rating.

February is Heart Awareness Month. Christine M. Palumbo, RDN is an award winning Chicago-area registered dietitian, nutrition expert and this week’s Food Time segment guest. Palumbo joins the segment to talk about heart healthy habits that you can start today. Palumbo also talks about the plant-based burger craze and if veggies are healthier when eaten raw or blended. Learn more about Christine Palumbo on her website.

