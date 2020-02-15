CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk of The Boring Company talk about constructing a high speed transit tunnel at Block 37 during a news conference on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Musk said he could create a 16-passenger vehicle to operate on a high-speed rail system that could get travelers to and from downtown Chicago and O'hare International Airport under twenty minutes, at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
The Markets 2/15/20: Tesla Swings, Markets Closes With Little Change
Orion opens the show with a look at the limited movement on Wall Street. Later, Mike Pearson covers our guest interview duties. Finally, Orion closes the show with his expert look at agribusiness.