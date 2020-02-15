× Steve and Johnnie in for Matt Bubala Full Show 2-15-20: Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of their first WGN appearance together!

Steve and Johnnie are in for Matt Bubala bringing you all of the light-hearted fun you need!

To kick off the show Jim Peterik from the Ides of March joined Steve and Johnnie to talk about their new CD celebrating 55 years of amazing music. Then, WGN’s very own Roger Badesch calls in to talk about his book release in April and how to sign up for an autographed copy. Next, Tom Appel of Consumer Guide talked about the final weekend of the Auto Show AND Steve and Johnnie celebrated their 35th anniversary of their FIRST radio show together on WGN!