Sports Central 02/15/20: Trading Kris Bryant, Elise Menaker at Marquee Sports Network & Magic Johnson talks Michael Jordan

Posted 9:31 PM, February 15, 2020, by

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant speaks to reporters during spring training baseball Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

It’s a short show this week with Mark Carman! Guests include Elise Menaker discussing her upcoming work at the Marquee Sports Network, Magic Johnson tells an incredible Michael Jordan story, Kris Bryant, Kenny Smith, and more!

Plus an incredible story from Mark’s experience at the ’88 All-Star Game!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.