× Sports Central 02/15/20: Trading Kris Bryant, Elise Menaker at Marquee Sports Network & Magic Johnson talks Michael Jordan

It’s a short show this week with Mark Carman! Guests include Elise Menaker discussing her upcoming work at the Marquee Sports Network, Magic Johnson tells an incredible Michael Jordan story, Kris Bryant, Kenny Smith, and more!

Plus an incredible story from Mark’s experience at the ’88 All-Star Game!