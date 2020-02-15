× Quest for Gold – Episode 29: Sisters Cirrus & Skylar Lingl ‘want everyone to see what karate is’

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

The USWNT has qualified for the 2020 Olympics, but still feel they’ve got some work to do.

Coronavirus concerns continue to grow heading into the Summer Games.

U.S. Women’s Basketball survives a scare.

And we talk with Cirrus and Skylar Lingl of Carpentersville. Cirrus, 21 and Skylar, 19 are hoping not only to reach Olympic glory for themselves, but for karate as a whole. This is karate’s first time in the summer Olympics, and they see this as an opportunity to kick the growing sport into the international spotlight.