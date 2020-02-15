Quest for Gold – Episode 29: Sisters Cirrus & Skylar Lingl ‘want everyone to see what karate is’

Posted 8:29 AM, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 12:18AM, February 15, 2020

US' Cirrus Lingl(R) and Dominican Republic's Pamela Rodriguez compete during the Women's Over 68kg Semifinal at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 11, 2019. (Photo CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

The USWNT has qualified for the 2020 Olympics, but still feel they’ve got some work to do.

Coronavirus concerns continue to grow heading into the Summer Games.

U.S. Women’s Basketball survives a scare.

And we talk with Cirrus and Skylar Lingl of Carpentersville.  Cirrus, 21 and Skylar, 19 are hoping not only to reach Olympic glory for themselves, but for karate as a whole.  This is karate’s first time in the summer Olympics, and they see this as an opportunity to kick the growing sport into the international spotlight.

