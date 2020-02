× OTL #696: A Chicago secret on Western Ave., Will Amazon impact Pullman?, The Secret History of Jimmy Johnson

Mike Stephen continues the Winter Tavern Tour and stops by The Water Hole on Western Ave., discusses the possible impact of Amazon coming to the Pullman neighborhood, and learns the Secret History of blues guitarist Jimmy Johnson. This week the local music comes from Motel Breakfast.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.